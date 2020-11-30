Advertisement

Neenah home dazzles with 22,000 Christmas lights

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Christmas light display is bringing holiday cheer to Neenah.

The Hughes home at 129 Gruenwald Avenue dazzles with a 22,000- light display.

Homeowner Scott Hughes started the light display for Halloween and has now switched over to Christmas.

The light show attracts people from all over. Hughes estimates about 100 cars have lined up to take in the lights.

The light show is synchronized to music. Just turn your car’s radio to 88.5.

“It’s like a playlist. Each day of the week is different, so Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday we have different genres of music. Sunday is the church day, we have religious type of music. Saturday is would be like kids’ night,” says Hughes.

The light show’s daily hours are 5:30 - 9 p.m.

Hughes hopes to keep it going through the first week of January.

