Man sentenced for setting fire to house after break-up

(ky3)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Dodge County man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for setting fire to a house after a break-up.

Prosecutors say Benjamin Mueller, now 42, set fire to the house where he was living in Herman, southeast of Mayville, in April, 2017. Officers say they found Mueller rolling on the ground wearing only pajama pants, with soot-covered hands, and smelling of intoxicants. They found multiple beer cans around the property.

Investigators determined Mueller started two fires in the basement of the home with gasoline.

Mueller was the only one injured in the fire. Other people who lived in the home were displaced until the building could be repaired.

Mueller pleaded no contest to Arson of a Building Without the Owner’s Consent.

He’ll spend 15 years on extended supervision when he’s released from prison.

