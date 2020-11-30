Advertisement

Madison high school student dies of COVID-19 complications

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Madison high school student has died after a brief coronavirus-related illness, according to officials.

In an email to students and families, East High School’s principal said junior Isai Morocho died unexpectedly during the Thanksgiving break.

Principal Brendan Kearney described Morocho as “a caring friend and family member with a ready smile and great sense of humor,” as well as “an excellent student who enjoyed theatre and had talked of becoming a chef and owning his own business.”

The Madison School District issued a statement Monday.

“All of MMSD is heartbroken to learn of the passing of an East High School student due to COVID-19 related causes. Our community has lost a wonderful young person, and when a school family experiences a tragedy, especially the loss of a young life, it deeply impacts all of us. In the days ahead, MMSD will be focused on providing our students, families and staff the support needed in order to help them process this tremendous loss.”

The high school has set up virtual meetings for Monday and Tuesday afternoons to provide support for grieving students and staff, the State Journal reported.

Another 22 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, and 3,831 more residents have been infected, state health officials said Sunday. That brings the statewide total up to 384,701 cases in Wisconsin since the pandemic began.

So far, there has been a total of 3,307 COVID-19 deaths.

