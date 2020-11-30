Advertisement

Marinette County Sheriff: Help needed finding man believed to be endangered

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and endangered.(Marinette County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County authorities are asking for your help in finding a man who they say is missing and considered endangered.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle belonging to 48-year-old Kevin Daley was found last week by a concerned in a remote part of northern Marinette County off of Morgan Park Road on Tuesday, November 24.

Daley’s vehicle is a 1994 black Chevrolet Suburban, with a Wisconsin license plate of ML7077.

The Sheriff’s Office says Daley isn’t from Marinette County, but has recreational ties to the area.

As of this time, no contact has been made with Daley, and based on the Sheriff’s Office investigation, they believe he is missing and endangered.

Although a ground search has been done, including assistance from K9 units and drones, no information has been found to help authorities find him.

Daley is described as six feet tall, and weighs 190 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Daley may be, or have seen him within the past two weeks, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin health officials report first increase in seven day case average in more than a week
Police Lights Generic
One killed in Outagamie County crash, police seeking crash witnesses
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Fewer tests, fewer cases, fewer deaths reported
Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%
11/29/20 early morning crash closes intersection at Bellevue and Mason St.
Green Bay officer and another driver involved in crash

Latest News

INTERVIEW: YWCA event aims to stop racism in the Green Bay area
YWCA event aims to stop racism in Green Bay area
INTERVIEW: YWCA event aims to stop racism in the Green Bay area
INTERVIEW: YWCA event aims to stop racism in the Green Bay area
DHS launches campaign to recruit health care workers
DHS launches campaign to recruit health care workers in WI
Community kindness helps homeless couple with COVID-19
Community kindness helps homeless couple with COVID-19
Celebrating caregivers: Non-profit uses book to share stories of local caregivers
Celebrating caregivers: Non-profit uses book to share stories of local caregivers