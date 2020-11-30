Marinette County Sheriff: Help needed finding man believed to be endangered

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County authorities are asking for your help in finding a man who they say is missing and considered endangered.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle belonging to 48-year-old Kevin Daley was found last week by a concerned in a remote part of northern Marinette County off of Morgan Park Road on Tuesday, November 24.

Daley’s vehicle is a 1994 black Chevrolet Suburban, with a Wisconsin license plate of ML7077.

The Sheriff’s Office says Daley isn’t from Marinette County, but has recreational ties to the area.

As of this time, no contact has been made with Daley, and based on the Sheriff’s Office investigation, they believe he is missing and endangered.

Although a ground search has been done, including assistance from K9 units and drones, no information has been found to help authorities find him.

Daley is described as six feet tall, and weighs 190 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Daley may be, or have seen him within the past two weeks, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.

