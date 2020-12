Get it there by Christmas: Shipping deadlines for USPS, UPS, FedEx and Amazon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The countdown to Christmas is now measured in days instead of weeks or months. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), United Parcel Service (UPS) and Federal Express (FedEx) have announced their deadlines for shipping your packages and Christmas letters if it needs to reach its destination by December 25.

Amazon hasn’t announced its 2020 shipping deadlines yet, as far as we could find, so we’ve included the 2019 deadlines as a guideline. Expect these to change this year as Amazon balances record demand for online shopping with the expansion of its own delivery service.

USPS

The U.S. Postal Service expects longer lines at post offices starting Dec. 7. The week of December 14-21 is predicted to be its busiest week for mailing and deliveries.

December 9 - Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services to APO/FPO/DPO in ZIP Code 093

December 11 - Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services to APO/FPO/DPO in all other ZIP Codes

December 15 - Retail Ground service

December 15 - Priority Mail and First-Class Mail between Hawaii and mainland

December 18 - Priority Mail Express service to APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093)

December 18 - First-Class Mail Service (including greeting cards)

December 18 - First-Class packages up to 15.99 ounces

December 18 - First-Class Mail between Alaska and Continental U.S.

December 19 - Priority Mail service

December 19 - Priority Mail between Alaska and Continental U.S.

December 21 - Priority Mail Express between Alaska and Continental U.S.

December 21 - Priority Mail Express between Hawaii and mainland

December 23 - Priority Mail Express service (Dec. 25 delivery no longer guaranteed unless otherwise noted)

UPS

For international destinations other than Canada and Mexico, visit ups.com/ctc

December 15 - UPS Ground

December 15 - UPS Standard from Continental U.S. to Canada

December 16 - UPS Standard from Continental U.S. to Mexico

December 21 - UPS 3 Day Select packages for delivery on Dec. 24

December 21 - UPS Worldwide Expedited to Mexico

December 22 - UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery on Dec. 24

December 22 - UPS Worldwide Expedited to Canada

December 22 - UPS Worldwide Express services to Mexico

December 23 - UPS Next Day Air packages for delivery on Dec. 24 with UPS On-Call Pickup service or prearranged, scheduled pickup, or visiting a The UPS Store location or UPS Authorized Service location

December 23 - UPS Worldwide Express services to Canada

December 24 - Pickup service available only for Air and International Air packages if prearranged by Monday, Dec. 21. UPS On-Call Pickup Service and UPS Drop Boxes available for Air and International Air packages. USP Next Day Air packages picked up today will be scheduled for delivery on Monday, Dec. 28, except those processed and labeled for delivery on Saturday, Dec. 26.

FedEx

December 9 - FedEx SmartPost (some expectations apply)

December 11 - FedEx International Ground to Canada

December 15 - FedEx Ground

December 15 - FedEx Home Delivery

December 21 - FedEx Express Saver

December 21 - FedEx International Economy to Canada

December 21 - FedEx International Economy to Mexico

December 22 - FedEx 2Day A.M. and FedEx 2Day

December 22 - FedEx International Priority to Mexico (except documents) and FedEx International Priority to Mexico

December 22 - FedEx International Economy to Puerto Rico

December 23 - FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Extra Hours

December 23 - FedEx International First to Canada, FedEx International Priority to Canada

December 23 - FedEx International First (documents) to Mexico

December 23 - FedEx International First to Puerto Rico, FedEx International Priority to Puerto Rico

December 24 - FedEx International Next Flight to Canada

December 24 - FedEx International Next Flight to Mexico

December 24 - FedEx International Next Flight to Puerto Rico

December 25 - FedEx SameDay City Direct, FedEx SameDay City Priority, FedEx SameDay

Amazon

These dates are based on 2019 deadlines.

December 14 - Last day for free delivery on orders over $25

December 18 - Last day for items eligible for standard shipping

December 22 - Last day on tens of millions of items

December 23 - Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for one-day delivery

December 24 - Last day to order millions of items eligible for same-day delivery; free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35. Order must be placed by 9:30 A.M. local time.

Sources: FedEx, UPS, U.S. Postal Service, Veriship

