Free drive-thru flu shot clinic at Lambeau Field

The sun peaks through the scoreboard at Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the...
The sun peaks through the scoreboard at Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game 21-13. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Need a flu shot? You can get one at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers have teamed up with Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health for a free flu shot clinic.

The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can register at MyBellin.org or by calling 920-445-7373. You do not need to be a Bellin patient to get a free flu shot at Lambeau Field.

The clinic is a drive-thru event. It will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the parking lot on the east side of the stadium. That’s off Lombardi Avenue and Oneida Street. The Packers recommend entering at Lot 3. Signage will help drivers maneuver through the clinic.

Face masks are required. Recipients must remain in their vehicles.

The Packers say the shots are for all ages, but drive-thru clinics are not recommended for children under the age of 8 or those who have trouble sitting still for a vaccine.

Face masks will be given out to everyone who receives a flu shot at the event.

