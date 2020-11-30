Advertisement

Food pantries: Don’t forget about deer meat donation program

Large whitetail deer jumping in a field
Large whitetail deer jumping in a field(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - This weekend’s gun deer hunt wraps up in Wisconsin.

As it does, it opens up another potential big help toward helping local food pantries.

Each year hunters have the option of donating portions of their processed deer to local food banks and pantries.

In the La Crosse area, it’s something the Hunger Task Force is always thankful for receiving.

“We love working with the Hunters for the Hungry program,” said Shelly Fortner, Executive Director for the Hunger Task Force. “We know that it’s such a valuable product, it’s protein for people in need, and we are able to give that out.”

Since the venison donation began in 2000, hunters have donated over 90,000 deer which produced some 3.7 million pounds of ground venison.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the DNR’s donation program. 

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin health officials report first increase in seven day case average in more than a week
Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%
11/29/20 early morning crash closes intersection at Bellevue and Mason St.
Green Bay officer and another driver involved in crash
Police Lights Generic
One killed in Outagamie County crash, police seeking crash witnesses
A homeless couple in Appleton has been battling Covid-19, and has no place to turn to for help.
Only on Action 2 News: Homeless and with Covid-19

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts as he runs off the field after an NFL football game...
Rodgers’ 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears 41-25
Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus...
Optimism builds among local businesses and fans, as Packers allow some fans at Lambeau
Dane, Milwaukee counties finish presidential recount
Dane, Milwaukee counties finish presidential recount
Bar owner sounds off on economic losses due to no fans at previous Packers home games
Bar owner sounds off on economic losses due to no fans at previous Packers home games