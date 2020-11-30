Christmas tree growers report booming sales

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local Christmas tree growers say despite the pandemic business is booming.

And after a busy first weekend of selling trees, they believe the pandemic is actually helping to boost sales.

Today though, it was about giving back and a mission local tree growers say they’re proud to be a part of, the national Trees for Troops program.

“It’s pretty important to us because military families, they sacrifice a lot for our freedom, so this is something small we can give back,” says Shawn McDonough ,owner of Bay View Tree Farm north of Dyckesville.

“Coast to coast we’ll donate around 17,000 trees, we’re almost approaching the 250,000 tree mark over the 15 years now,” adds Paul Schroeder, owner of North Country Christmas in Wausaukee.

Loading up hundreds of trees in a Fed Ex semi today at Lambeau Field follows a weekend in which tree growers say their farms were packed with people.

“I think people just want to get out, it’s outside and people can go with their families out in the fields, pick out that special Christmas tree and with this year being with Covid it’s a tough year for people and this is kind of the time they can get out and enjoy people, their families,” says McDonough.

“People are living within the rules, they understand now what we can do, what we can’t do, they’re being more cautious, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop living and we had a great weekend this past weekend with nice weather and lots of traffic,” says Schroeder.

With the pandemic likely keeping Christmas travel down this year, it means more homes in need of a tree.

“This year a lot of people will be staying home, they’re not going to grandpa or grandma’s house so they’re going to want a Christmas tree, they want that special time in their own home,” says McDonough.

“We’re feeling that, I think a lot of it has to do with our promotion board because they’re encouraging the real tree, the real experience, the millennials are getting back into it, on our farm it seems every car that pulls in, out jumps two kids and a dog, I mean it’s changed and we love it,” says Schroeder.

