Celebrating caregivers: Non-profit uses book to share stories of local caregivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - November is National Caregivers Month, and while the calendar may say that is coming to an end, caregiving is a 24-7 job family members often are thrust into quickly and unexpectedly.

It can be overwhelming.

“We have heard so much about the depression that’s going on. It’s so normal. It’s part of being a caregiver, just the depression, the loneliness, and now they’re even more secluded,” says Cynthia Thompson, board member and founder of the Family Caregivers Rock. “Sure, you have the phone calls, Zoom meetings, things like that, but it’s just not the same. The human touch -- that is what they’re really missing.”

Thompson, a caregiver herself, formed the non-profit Family Caregivers Rock in 2019 to offer support and encouragement to others in similar situations.

Amid the pandemic, that’s become more vital -- and maybe more appreciated -- than ever.

In the month of November, they’ve made yard signs, decorated driveways with chalk and delivered surprise cheer baskets.

“We would get emails back saying, ‘Oh, my goodness, this just lifted our spirits so much. You have no idea what it did, not only for the caregiver, but for the person that they cared for,’” says Thompson.

But one of the biggest ways they’ve helped didn’t come in the form of a traditional gift.

In 2018, families asked to share their personal stories in a book titled “A Lonely Journey.”

“The feedback that we have received is amazing,” says Thompson. “They have reported to us that it just felt like a weight was lifted off their shoulders, just sharing.”

That book was so successful, they’re working on a second one. The Aline Zerrenner Dementia Friendly Fund offered to cover the costs of a second book which will be called “A Not So Lonely Journey.” Submissions for the book will be accepted until midnight Sunday, December 20th. They anticipate the book will be available in March 2021.

To find out more information about submitting entries, contact the group on its website or by emailing familycaregiversrock@outlook.com.

Thompson has no doubt allowing people to share their thoughts helps others.

“Even in the pandemic, we’re receiving emails that were telling us that it really helped them through their tough days because they have the first book, and then they were able to go back and read some of the sections because it is an uplifting book,” says Thompson.

The group also grants wishes.

Sometimes they come as a treat for the caregivers themselves or a way to help them, like covering dental expenses.

In other cases, like this year, caregivers are asking to pay it forward by buying books for kids or hot meals for health care workers caring for COVID patients.

“There’s enjoyment in it (caregiving). Yes, there’s very challenging days, but there’s enjoyment as well,” Thompson says.

If you’d like to help the group grant more wishes to caregivers, you can make donations on its website.

