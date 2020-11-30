Advertisement

Arizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing without evidence to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey says, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He’s the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin health officials report first increase in seven day case average in more than a week
Police Lights Generic
One killed in Outagamie County crash, police seeking crash witnesses
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Fewer tests, fewer cases, fewer deaths reported
Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%
11/29/20 early morning crash closes intersection at Bellevue and Mason St.
Green Bay officer and another driver involved in crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
INTERVIEW: YWCA event aims to stop racism in the Green Bay area
YWCA event aims to stop racism in Green Bay area
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
INTERVIEW: YWCA event aims to stop racism in the Green Bay area
INTERVIEW: YWCA event aims to stop racism in the Green Bay area
DHS launches campaign to recruit health care workers
DHS launches campaign to recruit health care workers in WI