Aid coming in for homeless couple with COVID-19

By Emily Matesic
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The kindness of the community has come to the aid of a homeless couple, that can’t get into a shelter because they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Less than 48 hours after we first introduced you to Sandra Finch, the homeless woman and her fiancé are now staying at The Quality Inn in Grand Chute.

According to Finch, “The lady that called yesterday, she said don’t cry don’t cry, but I so greatly appreciate everything, everything.”

A woman, the couple doesn’t know, paid for a room for the pair as they continue to recover from COVID-19. “We’re stressed out and we’re tired. And it’s hard to be in a situation like this,” says Finch.

While the room is a respite from the cold days and nights of sleeping in their car, Finch says the pair could use some more help. She adds, “Any little thing that anybody can help with, I truly appreciate it.”

They’re looking for warm clothes and winter jackets. She’s a size large, he’s a four XL.

‘If we have to we will go back in the car. It is what it is, but as long as we can get the clothing and blankets, it will be warmer,” says Finch.

Anyone willing to help the pair can drop donations off at The Quality Inn, or call the hotel and ask for their room, 108. Finch tells Action 2 News they don’t want money. In fact, food, clothing, and gift cards would be more helpful. And she and her fiancé are willing to move into a homeless shelter, as soon as their COVID-19 test comes back negative adding, “I don’t want to ask for handouts, but I’m desperate enough to need to.”

Finch can also be reach via email at sandrafinch93@ymail.com .

