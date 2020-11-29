Wisconsin health officials report first increase in seven day case average in more than a week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Sunday’s coronavirus report shows the seven day average for new cases in Wisconsin increased for the first time after days of decline.

3,831 NEW CASES. 40.28% POSITIVITY RATE.

The state reported 3,831 new coronavirus cases after receiving 9,511 test results, which means 40.28% came back positive. This comes one day after the state reported a 53.30% positivity rate Saturday. Health experts want to see that number get below 5% to consider the virus is getting under control.

The 7-day average for new cases increased slightly after having dropped daily since November 19. Sunday’s average increased to 4,289 from 4,243.

Fewer test results and fewer new cases are anticipated throughout the weekend due to multiple community testing sites being closed for the holiday weekend. That may result in a spike in numbers for days after the testing sites reopen and staffing returns to normal for completing test results and verifying COVID-19 deaths.

Out of Sunday’s new results, 5,680 people tested negative.

22 MORE DEATHS.

22 more deaths were added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll Sunday. That increased the 7-day average to 43 after dropping to 40 on Saturday. On Friday, that average dropped below 50 after more than a week of averages ranging from 52 to 55 per day.

The death rate held steady from Saturday at 0.86% after two days at 0.87%. That percentage had risen from 0.84% Tuesday. A total of 3,307 people in Wisconsin have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Case and death numbers by county will be updated later in this article.

Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning: “I think sharing good news is important: Our numbers are starting to trend down, our hospitalizations are slightly trending down. Staff are coming back. We’re doing a little bit better. How our behavior this week translates into that continuing to do better will really matter.” (Watch his full interviews here.)

To date, 384,701 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Another 2.143 million in Wisconsin have tested negative.

117 NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 117 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Saturday afternoon. The 7-day hospitalization average increased slightly Sunday to 168. Since February 5, the state says 16,999 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.

The number of active cases fell to 69,894 on Sunday. These are people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s down to 18.2%, a decrease from Saturday’s report of 18.6%. There are now more than 311,000 people (311,438) who are considered recovered, or 81.0%.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,824 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals, including 398 in ICU. This is the first time the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU dropped below 400 since November 9, when there were 396. There were exactly 400 COVID-19 patients in the ICU on Friday. Changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds had 6 patients Sunday, a decrease from Saturday’s report of 8. The field hospital is meant to help free up hospital beds by taking patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA also reports there are 198 ICU beds open in the state’s 134 hospitals, indicating 86.5% of the state’s intensive care beds are occupied. Overall, 15.89% of the state’s medically licensed beds are open.

The eight-county Fox Valley region is treating 111 COVID-19 patients, with 21 in the ICU. The region has 10 ICU beds open among the 13 hospitals, a decrease from Saturday. WHA figures indicate 9.61% of ICU beds and 12.42% of all beds are open.

The seven-county Northeast region is treating 158 COVID-19 patients, including 49 in ICU. The region has 25 ICU beds open among 10 hospitals, or 12.07% of ICU beds, and 19.56% of the region’s hospital beds are open overall.

The need for supplies is unchanged- 24 hospitals reporting less than a week’s supply of gowns, 12 are still short on paper medical masks, 9 need goggles, and 7 are in need of N95 masks.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold.)*

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,034 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Ashland – 663 cases (+7) (9 deaths)

Barron – 3,580 cases (+22) (41 deaths)

Bayfield - 670 cases (12 deaths)(+1)

Brown – 22,536 cases (+151) (137 deaths )

Buffalo – 799 cases (+14) (4 deaths)

Burnett – 770 cases (+7) (12 deaths)(+1)

Calumet – 4,037 cases (+12) (25 deaths)

Chippewa – 4,598 cases (+63) (51 deaths)(+1)

Clark – 2,145 cases (+23) (38 deaths)(+1)

Columbia – 3,461 cases (+46) (12 deaths)

Crawford – 1,207 cases (+15) (7 deaths)

Dane – 27,236 cases (+393) (80 deaths)

Dodge – 8,313 cases (+43) (71 deaths)

Door - 1,592 cases (+17) (11 deaths)

Douglas – 2,036 cases (+40) (1 death)

Dunn – 2,790 cases (+25) (12 deaths)

Eau Claire – 7,756 cases (+95) (57 deaths)

Florence - 311 cases (11 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 8,382 cases (+183) (50 deaths)

Forest - 720 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (17 deaths)

Grant – 3,444 cases (+29) (62 deaths)

Green – 1,675 cases (+20) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,183 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Iowa - 1,286 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

Iron - 351 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 1,712 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

Jefferson – 5,294 cases (+34) (39 deaths)

Juneau - 1,895 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Kenosha – 9,270 cases (+61) (142 deaths)

Kewaunee - 1,689 cases (+12) (16 deaths)

La Crosse – 8,011 cases (+105) (35 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,078 cases (+14) (3 deaths)

Langlade - 1,515 cases (+5) (26 deaths)(+1)

Lincoln – 1,934 cases (+27) (28 deaths)(+1)

Manitowoc – 4,846 cases (+56) (37 deaths)

Marathon – 9,665 cases (+61) (123 deaths)

Marinette - 2,951 cases (+36) (28 deaths)

Marquette – 1,022 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 556 cases (8 deaths)

Milwaukee – 67,831 (+816) (735 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 2,566 cases (+38) (13 deaths)(+1)

Oconto – 3,125 cases (+16) (27 deaths)

Oneida - 2,291 cases (+29) (34 deaths)(+4)

Outagamie – 13,647 cases (+40) (126 deaths)(+3)

Ozaukee - 4,692 cases (+14) (36 deaths)

Pepin – 473 cases (+16) (2 deaths)

Pierce – 2,128 cases (+19) (17 deaths)

Polk – 2,141 cases (+44) (9 deaths)(+1)

Portage – 4,655 cases (+42) (36 deaths)

Price – 716 cases (4 deaths)

Racine – 14,018 cases (+180) (164 deaths)(+1)

Richland - 865 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Rock – 9,366 cases (+85) (81 deaths)

Rusk - 869 cases (+17) (7 deaths)

Sauk – 3,533 cases (+44) (18 deaths)

Sawyer - 890 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Shawano – 3,671 cases (+19) (47 deaths)

Sheboygan – 9,058 cases (+78) (54 deaths)

St. Croix – 4,296 cases (+55) (20 deaths)

Taylor - 1,171 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,377 cases (+20) (15 deaths)

Vernon – 1,138 cases (+18) (11 deaths)(+2)

Vilas - 1,240 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Walworth – 5,858 cases (+32) (48 deaths)

Washburn – 682 cases (+16) (3 deaths)(+1)

Washington – 8,730 cases (+20) (70 deaths)

Waukesha – 25,944 cases (+308) (195 deaths)

Waupaca – 3,664 cases (+24) (85 deaths)

Waushara – 1,742 cases (+13) (10 deaths)(+1)

Winnebago – 13,099 cases (+75) (107 deaths)

Wood – 4,212 cases (+63) (26 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 158 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 406 cases (15 deaths)

Chippewa - 360 cases (5 deaths)

Delta – 2,188 cases (48 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,621 cases (40 deaths)

Gogebic - 567 cases (11 deaths)

Houghton – 1,255 cases (11 deaths)

Iron – 680 cases (29 deaths)

Keweenaw – 56 cases (1 death)

Luce – 117 cases

Mackinac - 206 cases

Marquette - 2,507 cases (29 deaths)

Menominee - 1,158 cases (16 deaths)

Ontonagon – 249 cases (12 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 161 cases (1 death)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.