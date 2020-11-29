State reports increase in shooting incidents one week into gun deer season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One week into Wisconsin’s gun deer season, state officials are already seeing a rise in shooting incidents.

During the first seven days of the state’s gun deer season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports eight shootings, including one death.

Shooting incidents were reported in Waushara, Marathon and Door Counties. As Action 2 News previously reported, a West Bend man accidentally shot and killed himself during the opening weekend on Washington Island.

This one week has already seen more shooting incidents than the entire 2019 season, and represents an increase for the five-year average of 5.2 incidents.

The DNR attributes the increase in shootings to an increase in outdoor activity overall due to the pandemic, and new people wanting to try out hunting.

DNR officials say most incidents were self-inflicted, or involved a shooter and victim in the same hunting group.

Officials say shooting incidents can be avoided by following the four cardinal rules of firearm safety, known as TABK.

T reat every firearm as if it were loaded

A lways point your muzzle in a safe direction

B e certain of your target -what’s in front of it and what’s beyond it

Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you’re ready to shoot

Wisconsin’s muzzleloader deer hunting season begins Monday.

