Only on Action 2 News: Homeless and with Covid-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton couple battling Covid-19 is homeless and doesn’t have a place to turn to for help.

They told Action 2 News they’ve fallen through the cracks and they wish more people would take this disease seriously.

Sandra Finch, 41, said she’s reached her breaking point as she and her fiancée are living inside his vehicle.

“Emotionally it is very, very hard,” Finch said from the parking lot of a Walmart in Appleton.

Last week the couple was diagnosed with Covid and they had been staying at a motel for the past four days but their money ran out.

“Financially, it’s really, really, really bad. I don’t have a coat. We don’t have long underwear,” Finch said.

The couple had just moved to Appleton from Oshkosh after the lease on their apartment wasn’t renewed. Her fiancée’s work hours have also been drastically cut due to the pandemic.

“You don’t know what to expect. It seems like when the symptoms start to get better, it seems like then the next day they come back and they’re worse,” Finch said.

They visited homeless shelters around the Appleton area, yet Finch said they were turned away due to having Covid.

Finch added that she went to a hospital, but was not admitted because her symptoms were mild. She’s only been experiencing coughing and no sense of taste or smell.

“It’s so frustrating when you’re so sick, and you can’t live in a car especially at night when it’s so cold. And during the day, we’re not supposed to be out in public,” Finch said.

The couple does not know how they contracted the virus or where to turn to next.

Both are planning to get re-tested on Monday and hope a negative result will allow them to live in a shelter.

