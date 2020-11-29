Advertisement

One killed in Outagamie County crash, police seeking crash witnesses

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person has died following a crash on northbound 441 near Calumet Street in Outagamie County Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area at about 7:55 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the crash caused a closure of the northbound entrance to 441 from Calumet Street from about 8 a.m. until early Sunday afternoon.

The driver, who police say was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim hasn’t been identified by police.

Police say if you saw the crash, you should contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 and ask for either Sgt. Thao or Sgt. Kuether.

