LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Bears 41-25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The NFL’s oldest rivals will meet once again Sunday night as the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers face off at Lambeau Field.

This will be the 201st meeting between the teams, and the Packers currently have a 99-95-6 edge in the series. That includes a 1-1 playoff record.

Let’s get ready for some Sunday Night Football #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/rXbe2SRIpm — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 29, 2020

Out of the last 12 games at Lambeau, the Packers have won 10 of them, and have outscored the Bears 320-170 in those last 12 home games.

However, each of the last four matchups between the teams has been decided by eight points or less.

500, 50,000 milestones should be reached tonight. Davante Adams needs 1 catch to join Driver, Sharpe, Nelson and Lofton in GB's 500 reception club. 165 yards for Rodgers and he'll be 11th QB to top 50G. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 29, 2020

The faceoff comes as the Bears return from a bye week and after the Packers lost to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a score of 34-31.

Aaron Rodgers, coming off Sunday’s OT loss to the Colts, has not lost consecutive starts since Weeks 11-13, 2018. That’s the 31 straight starts without losing consecutive games -- tied for the second-longest such streak of his career. His longest is 39... https://t.co/YQlfdTCpMs — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

Back-up quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start for the Bears Sunday, as Nick Foles nurses a hip injury. Trubisky is 1-4 in his career against Green Bay.

As of Friday, both teams had an extensive injury list, however the team announced Sunday evening that corner back Kevin King, center Corey Linsley, and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling are all active for the game.

Friends, I want you to try to read this injury sheet WITHOUT zooming in. So many names to list, it’s like fine print! pic.twitter.com/jFn6i90nTx — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 27, 2020

Kevin King, Corey Linsley & MVS are all ACTIVE for SNF.#CHIvsGB inactives list 📝 https://t.co/BqXTfAeOyy — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 29, 2020

The team says the following players are inactive for the game:

Quarterback Jordan Love

Running back Tyler Ervin

Corner back Josh Jackson

Linebacker Jonathan Garvin

Four of the Packers' six questionable players are active: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, EQ St. Brown, Corey Linsley and Kevin King will play.



The inactives for tonight vs. Chicago: Jordan Love, Tyler Ervin, Josh Jackson, Jonathan Garvin. https://t.co/tnhWaw1bBG — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, in addition to Foles, the Bears will also be without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, receiver Javon Wims, and safety Sherrick McManis.

Although both teams will be without players, Sunday marks the first game all season the Packers won’t be without fans.

As Action 2 News previously reported, a total of about 500 people, all of whom are team employees and their immediate household family members, are expected to attend the game Sunday night to test COVID-19 protocols.

Team officials say they hope ticketed fans will still be able to attend games in the next few weeks.

Welcome to Lambeau Field. You can see where the Packers have it set up in the stands for selected employees and their families. First time anyone has been in the stands this season. https://t.co/YsuCweC3fI pic.twitter.com/ZKayZ7rmwz — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 29, 2020

A couple things open for the 500 fans that will be in attendance #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/lRcvpHBMoE — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 30, 2020

It's an SRO crowd at Lambeau...

Sitting Room Only pic.twitter.com/BsIPUBLgPQ — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

The Packers currently sit at the top of the NFC North with a 7-3 record, and Chicago entered the game with a 5-5 record.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon by a score of 28-27, improving their record to 5-6.

The Detroit Lions lost on Thanksgiving, and are at the bottom of the division with a 4-7 record. The team fired its coach and general Manager on Saturday.

The Bears deferred after winning the coin toss before the game, and Malik Taylor returned the kick.

Clete Blakemman is the referee. Pat O'Donnell and Tim Boyle out for the toss, Bears call tails, it's tails and Chicago defers. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Malik Taylor -- not Shepherd -- is the Packers KR — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

A little more than a dozen plays later, the Packers got on the board first after quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard pass to Davante Adams. The extra point attempt by Mason Crosby was no good, and the Packers start off with a 6-0 lead.

Adams’ touchdown was his 500th reception as a Packers player.

Does anyone get surprised by anything Davante Adams does anymore? Tae catching some air for his 500th career catch.



Packers lead 6-0 after Mason Crosby misses the extra point #CHIvsGB — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 30, 2020

Rodgers with two weeks to throw on third and 10 from the 12 finds Adams for a leaping TD catch. #500 a memorable touch for Tae. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Mason misses the PAT but a snappy 14/75 drive in 7:38. 6-0. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

#Packers Most Receptions (Career)



Donald Driver - 743

Sterling Sharpe - 595

Jordy Nelson - 550

James Lofton - 530

𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝗮𝗺𝘀 - 𝟱𝟬𝟬 — Matt Hietpas (@MattyHip) November 30, 2020

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @tae15adams is just the fifth receiver in #Packers history to eclipse 500 career receptions! 💪#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/UudjoimV5K — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 30, 2020

Although the Bears were in the red zone on their first possession, they only came away with three points after a 27 yard field goal by Santos to bring the score to 6-3.

Montgomery averaging 57 yards a carry. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

The worst rushing offense in the NFL just did that to the Packers... — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 30, 2020

Kirksey and then Greene/King ruin 2 good throws from Trubisky...adversity defense holds after terrible gap control on long run #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 30, 2020

Trubisky's third down floater to Allen Robinson in traffic comes out late thanks to King, Greene. Santos settles for 27 yard FG. 6-3 Pack. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Packers’ Center Corey Linsley went down with an injury a week after being injured during the game against the Colts.

Corey walking very gingerly to sidelines. The Indy O line returns, Jenkins to center, Runyan in at LG. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Linsley is being carted to the locker room. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

At the end of the first quarter, the Packers were on the Bears’ five yard line.

End of 1,6-3 lead and #Packers knocking on the door again at the 5. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

During the first quarter, the Packers had the ball for nearly 13 minutes.

helps to have 11 first downs, as @GregABates pointed out https://t.co/SFPQHxHgiu — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 30, 2020

The Packers soon widened their lead after a five yard pass to Marcedes Lewis, and Crosby made the extra point to bring the score to 13-3.

Play action and an easy snack for the Big Dog. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Lewis’ touchdown also was historic, making him just the seventh tight end in league history with more than 400 catches and having played in more than 200 games.

.@MarcedesLewis89's TD marked his 400th career reception.



He becomes just the seventh TE in NFL history with 400-plus catches & 200-plus games played. #CHIvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/rmmJ1KIM75 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 30, 2020

Linsley was shortly after reported as questionable to return due to a knee injury.

On the answering drive, Trubisky and company moved down the field before Trubisky’s pass for Mooney was intercepted by Darnell Savage in a touchback.

Trubisky throws a beautiful deep ball....

to Darnell Savage in the end zone. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Mitch. There is a reason the Bears prefer Nick Foles. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 30, 2020

Darnell Savage looked like a receiver tracking that deep and picking it off in the end zone. The 2019 first-round pick gets his first INT of the season.



That's just the Packers sixth pick of the season and we're nearly halfway through Game 11 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

After a major fourth down conversion, the Packers scored another touchdown, this time on a pass from Rodgers to wide receiver Allen Lazard. Crosby made the extra point to make it 20-3 with less than 5 minutes to go in the first half.

The blitz forces Rodgers up for 2, first third down in 6 tries they didn't pick up but going for it on 4th. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Bobby beats Trevathan for 14 and the chains keep moving. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Three TD passes to 3 different receivers, Lazard this time wide open from the 2. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

It's also the 4th time Rodgers has thrown a TD on each of his team's first 3 possessions, tied with Tom Brady for the most in the last 20 seasons. Rodgers last did it in 2016 Week 3 vs the Lions, per @ESPNStatsInfo https://t.co/N0G1LkWfXS — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

The Packers also continue to dominate the time of possession.

Time of possession:

GB = 20:47 (3 TD)

CHI = 4:39 (FG, Int)



If you're not good at math, this equals a butt-kicking so far#Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 30, 2020

The Bears have 4:39 in time of possession as Chris Roth pointed out in the office... there is only 4:34 left in the half #WOW — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 30, 2020

A clinic so far, 75, 75 and 80 yard TD drives, 18 first downs already. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

The Bears again attempted to answer, and again turned the ball over.

This time, Preston Smith recovered the ball and ran it back for a 14-yard touchdown, and Crosby made an extra point to make it 27-3.

Captain Z with 3rd strip sack of the season @TheRealZSmith now up to 9 sacks, next on #Packers is Gary with 2.5 (although he was very close on last 2 snaps, drew holding and met Z at QB) — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 30, 2020

Trubisky gets buried and the bean comes out. Sunday night hop for Preston Smith and he saunters in for the touch. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Packers linebacker Kamal Martin then entered the blue tent when the Packers went back out on defense following the kick.

Kamal Martin walked off under his own power but is headed into the blue tent. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

Martin has a helmet is looks like he's available to go back in. https://t.co/BAeXZwZ5sz — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

During the second quarter, Lambeau Field officials introduced Beer Races.

Rodgers wanted it....he gets it https://t.co/IpJFzTztfy — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 30, 2020

Maybe Aaron Rodgers will get to decide when he’s done in Green Bay after all.



He said he wanted beer bottle races back on the scoreboard, and presto! Beer bottle races.



He’s running this joint, isn’t he? pic.twitter.com/n8evlLE8Bl — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

Rodgers wanted beer races....he got it. Rodgers also wanted the Packers to play a complete game on all sides of the ball? Will he get that... — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 30, 2020

With less than 30 seconds to go in the half, the Bears scored their first touchdown of the night after a pass from Trubisky to Allen Robinson II. The extra point made it a 27-10 game.

The only downer of the night, 2 minute defense gives up the touch. Trubisky hits Robinson from a yard out. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

That score stood at the end of the first half.

The Bears will receive the ball at the start of the second half.

Halftime is here, #Packers up 27-10. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Some halftime numbers:



Aaron Rodgers: 15-of-18, 128 yards, three TDs.

Davante Adams: five catches, 54 yards, TD.

Aaron Jones: 9 carries, 50 yards. https://t.co/fzD4nL6yvo — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

At the start of the second half, the Packers announced center Corey Linsley would be out the rest of the game, and Kamal Martin reentered the game for the defense.

Injury update: Corey Linsley has been ruled out for the game. #CHIvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 30, 2020

The Packers will play the rest of the game without center Corey Linsley, who left in the first half with a knee injury. He has been ruled out. https://t.co/DlzFXtbnhl — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

Martin back out there on defense. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

During the opening drive of the second half, Trubisky was sacked by Preston Smith.

Preston! Sack! Solo! — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 30, 2020

Unlike last week, defense gets off the field with back to back sacks, Martin for -3, P Smith for -6. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Darrius Shepherd didn't lose both return jobs. He's still the punt returner. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

The Packers were unable to convert any points on their opening drive of the second half.

Both teams felt they had to get their punters out there tonight. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

During the following drive, the Bears made three plays - the first was a fumble but recovered by Chicago, and on the third, Trubisky’s pass to Miller was intercepted by Savage.

Darnell doubles his career INT total tonight. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

That was Savage’s second interception of the night.

Darnell Savage matches his 2019 interception total in a span of three quarters tonight with his first career two-interception game. The Packers now have three takeaways tonight and five in the last two games after having just seven in their first nine... https://t.co/32uzHIBdgQ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

The Packers were able to convert yet another touchdown out of the turnover, this time on a 39-yard pass from Rodgers to tight end Robert Tonyan. Crosby’s extra point made it a 34-10 game.

For those wondering, Tonyan did not beat up LaFleur after that touchdown #CHIvsGB — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 30, 2020

Raise your right hand if you had Bobby Tonyan as the NFL touchdown catches leader at the tight end position, (tied with Kelce and Smith) with SEVEN now — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 30, 2020

What a route by TD Tonyan. Play action roll left and Robert heads that way and absolutely loses the defender for the 39 yard TD. His 7th of the year. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Rodgers’ throw to Tonyan got him past the 50,000 career passing yard mark and into the history books.

Rodgers does it in his 192nd career game, the fourth-fewest games needed to do so. https://t.co/JDDODNbKO1 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

Rodgers passes 50,000 career passing yards with TD #Packers

A lot of milestones coming on TDs tonight....of course, there are a lot of TDs — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 30, 2020

⚠️ 𝘼𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙪𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 ⚠️@AaronRodgers12 becomes the 11th player in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/b1XT8vGQEP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 30, 2020

While the defense went back on the field, Savage went down, but then walked off.

Darnell Savage is now down, ouch on such a big night. Walks off. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

The offense re-entered the game shortly after, and receiver Allen Lazard went down.

Jaylon Johnson just lit up Allen Lazard. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

And Lazard walked off without assistance and right into the medical tent. https://t.co/ndUa4T9YqN — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

The Packers got on the board yet again with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter after Rodgers handed it off to Jamaal Williams for a 13 yard touchdown run. Crosby’s kick made it a 41-10 lead for the Packers.

Bears raise white flag on that Jamaal Williams rumble up the middle for a 13 yard touch. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Only third time in Favre/Rodgers run have Packers eclipsed 40+ on Bears (40-3 in '94, 55-14 in '14). — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

#Bears ownership HATES losing to #Packers, a blowout might just usher Nagy/Pace out the door at end of season — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 30, 2020

I hate quitters...but do you blame the Bears? 😩😬 — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 30, 2020

Hall of Fame tweet(er) https://t.co/vG0TaLFgAO — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 30, 2020

The Packers' 41 points are the second most they have scored against the Bears in the Super Bowl era (behind the 55-point game in 2014). https://t.co/sQMNAm7wdf — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

The Packers soon after cleared Lazard to return to the game.

Lazard has been cleared to return https://t.co/DeijAmcGDl — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

Roll out the barrel, another on the Rodgers to do list. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Near the end of the third quarter, the Packers announced Darnell Savage is questionable to return to the game due to the back injury, but was spotted with a helmet on the sideline.

#Packers safety Darnell Savage (back) is questionable to return. #CHIvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 30, 2020

The Packers say Darnell Savage has a back injury and is questionable to return, but he has a helmet on and is on the sideline. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle was spotted warming up on the sidelines early in the fourth quarter.

Tim Boyle is taking snaps from Elgton Jenkins on the sideline. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

The Bears got their second touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter after a pass from Trubisky to Robinson. That and the extra kick brought the score to 41-17 with under 12 minutes to go.

This Trubisky kid is.....

Allen Robinson with his 2nd of the evening. A consolation prize. 41-17 Pack. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

The Packers offense stepped out onto the field once again, including Rodgers.

Not so fast on Tim Boyle.



Rodgers is getting at least one more series after the Bears cut it to 41-17 with 11:48 left. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

Gotta believe this is 12's last series. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

Rick Wagner is in at RT and Billy Turner slid over to RG. Lucas Patrick is not on the field — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

The Packers punted after that drive, with less than nine minutes to go.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Packers announced guard Lucas Patrick was questionable to return due to a toe injury.

Which explains why Wagner came in and Turner moved to RG https://t.co/eE9i8v9vTX — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

Although the Packers nearly had an interception on the drive, the Bears scored another touchdown late in the fourth quarter after a pass to Montgomery, and then made a two point conversion after Trubisky threw to Mooney, bringing the score to 41-25 with less than four minutes to go.

Kevin King just dropped an easy end zone interception. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

The Bears attempted an onside kick, however the Packers recovered the kick. Rodgers and company returned to the field.

2 hopper to Adams for the putout. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

The Packers converted on a fourth down yet again.

Tonyan converts the 4th and 2, Bears burn the last timeout with 2:45 left. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

With less than a minute to play, Boyle entered the game for Rodgers.

Boyle comes in for the big finish. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 30, 2020

