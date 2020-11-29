LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Bears 41-25
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The NFL’s oldest rivals will meet once again Sunday night as the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers face off at Lambeau Field.
This will be the 201st meeting between the teams, and the Packers currently have a 99-95-6 edge in the series. That includes a 1-1 playoff record.
Out of the last 12 games at Lambeau, the Packers have won 10 of them, and have outscored the Bears 320-170 in those last 12 home games.
However, each of the last four matchups between the teams has been decided by eight points or less.
The faceoff comes as the Bears return from a bye week and after the Packers lost to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a score of 34-31.
Back-up quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start for the Bears Sunday, as Nick Foles nurses a hip injury. Trubisky is 1-4 in his career against Green Bay.
As of Friday, both teams had an extensive injury list, however the team announced Sunday evening that corner back Kevin King, center Corey Linsley, and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling are all active for the game.
The team says the following players are inactive for the game:
- Quarterback Jordan Love
- Running back Tyler Ervin
- Corner back Josh Jackson
- Linebacker Jonathan Garvin
Meanwhile, in addition to Foles, the Bears will also be without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, receiver Javon Wims, and safety Sherrick McManis.
Although both teams will be without players, Sunday marks the first game all season the Packers won’t be without fans.
As Action 2 News previously reported, a total of about 500 people, all of whom are team employees and their immediate household family members, are expected to attend the game Sunday night to test COVID-19 protocols.
Team officials say they hope ticketed fans will still be able to attend games in the next few weeks.
The Packers currently sit at the top of the NFC North with a 7-3 record, and Chicago entered the game with a 5-5 record.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon by a score of 28-27, improving their record to 5-6.
The Detroit Lions lost on Thanksgiving, and are at the bottom of the division with a 4-7 record. The team fired its coach and general Manager on Saturday.
The Bears deferred after winning the coin toss before the game, and Malik Taylor returned the kick.
A little more than a dozen plays later, the Packers got on the board first after quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard pass to Davante Adams. The extra point attempt by Mason Crosby was no good, and the Packers start off with a 6-0 lead.
Adams’ touchdown was his 500th reception as a Packers player.
Although the Bears were in the red zone on their first possession, they only came away with three points after a 27 yard field goal by Santos to bring the score to 6-3.
Packers’ Center Corey Linsley went down with an injury a week after being injured during the game against the Colts.
At the end of the first quarter, the Packers were on the Bears’ five yard line.
During the first quarter, the Packers had the ball for nearly 13 minutes.
The Packers soon widened their lead after a five yard pass to Marcedes Lewis, and Crosby made the extra point to bring the score to 13-3.
Lewis’ touchdown also was historic, making him just the seventh tight end in league history with more than 400 catches and having played in more than 200 games.
Linsley was shortly after reported as questionable to return due to a knee injury.
On the answering drive, Trubisky and company moved down the field before Trubisky’s pass for Mooney was intercepted by Darnell Savage in a touchback.
After a major fourth down conversion, the Packers scored another touchdown, this time on a pass from Rodgers to wide receiver Allen Lazard. Crosby made the extra point to make it 20-3 with less than 5 minutes to go in the first half.
The Packers also continue to dominate the time of possession.
The Bears again attempted to answer, and again turned the ball over.
This time, Preston Smith recovered the ball and ran it back for a 14-yard touchdown, and Crosby made an extra point to make it 27-3.
Packers linebacker Kamal Martin then entered the blue tent when the Packers went back out on defense following the kick.
During the second quarter, Lambeau Field officials introduced Beer Races.
With less than 30 seconds to go in the half, the Bears scored their first touchdown of the night after a pass from Trubisky to Allen Robinson II. The extra point made it a 27-10 game.
That score stood at the end of the first half.
The Bears will receive the ball at the start of the second half.
At the start of the second half, the Packers announced center Corey Linsley would be out the rest of the game, and Kamal Martin reentered the game for the defense.
During the opening drive of the second half, Trubisky was sacked by Preston Smith.
The Packers were unable to convert any points on their opening drive of the second half.
During the following drive, the Bears made three plays - the first was a fumble but recovered by Chicago, and on the third, Trubisky’s pass to Miller was intercepted by Savage.
That was Savage’s second interception of the night.
The Packers were able to convert yet another touchdown out of the turnover, this time on a 39-yard pass from Rodgers to tight end Robert Tonyan. Crosby’s extra point made it a 34-10 game.
Rodgers’ throw to Tonyan got him past the 50,000 career passing yard mark and into the history books.
While the defense went back on the field, Savage went down, but then walked off.
The offense re-entered the game shortly after, and receiver Allen Lazard went down.
The Packers got on the board yet again with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter after Rodgers handed it off to Jamaal Williams for a 13 yard touchdown run. Crosby’s kick made it a 41-10 lead for the Packers.
The Packers soon after cleared Lazard to return to the game.
Near the end of the third quarter, the Packers announced Darnell Savage is questionable to return to the game due to the back injury, but was spotted with a helmet on the sideline.
Backup quarterback Tim Boyle was spotted warming up on the sidelines early in the fourth quarter.
The Bears got their second touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter after a pass from Trubisky to Robinson. That and the extra kick brought the score to 41-17 with under 12 minutes to go.
The Packers offense stepped out onto the field once again, including Rodgers.
The Packers punted after that drive, with less than nine minutes to go.
Later in the fourth quarter, the Packers announced guard Lucas Patrick was questionable to return due to a toe injury.
Although the Packers nearly had an interception on the drive, the Bears scored another touchdown late in the fourth quarter after a pass to Montgomery, and then made a two point conversion after Trubisky threw to Mooney, bringing the score to 41-25 with less than four minutes to go.
The Bears attempted an onside kick, however the Packers recovered the kick. Rodgers and company returned to the field.
The Packers converted on a fourth down yet again.
With less than a minute to play, Boyle entered the game for Rodgers.
