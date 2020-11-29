Advertisement

Green Bay officer and another driver involved in crash

A Green Bay Police Department officer and another person were taken to the hospital after a crash on Sunday morning.
Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay Police Department officer and another person were taken to the hospital after a crash on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Bellevue and Mason Street. As of 5 a.m. Sunday, the Green Bay Police Department said the intersection is closed for the two-vehicle accident that involved a squad car.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The intersection will remain closed as WPS repairs a damaged pole at the intersection. It is estimated that the repairs will take until 8 a.m.

The accident remains under investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%
Fire officials say a man has died following a house fire in Appleton Saturday morning.
Man dies in early morning Appleton house fire
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports steep holiday drop in coronavirus cases, deaths, other metrics
Person shot and killed by Marinette County deputy after domestic incident
A homeless couple in Appleton has been battling Covid-19, and has no place to turn to for help.
Only on Action 2 News: Homeless and with Covid-19

Latest News

Remember you can always follow First Alert Traffic on air and online.
Green Bay Police: Icy Monday morning commute
Manitowoc city leaders join WisDOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson for a ribbon-cutting...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony signals end of US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Blvd reconstruction project
A Green Bay driver crashes into a house on the city's east side
Green Bay Woman Crashes Car into a House
A Shawano man is hit by a car after being knocked off his motorcycle in an accident
Shawano County Traffic Accident Leaves One Man Dead