Green Bay officer and another driver involved in crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay Police Department officer and another person were taken to the hospital after a crash on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Bellevue and Mason Street. As of 5 a.m. Sunday, the Green Bay Police Department said the intersection is closed for the two-vehicle accident that involved a squad car.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The intersection will remain closed as WPS repairs a damaged pole at the intersection. It is estimated that the repairs will take until 8 a.m.

The accident remains under investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.