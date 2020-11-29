Advertisement

Green Bay Area Catholic Education (GRACE) sees increase in enrollment

Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As some schools debate whether to allow kids in the classroom during the pandemic, one Catholic school system in Green Bay is seeing a boost in enrollment.

GRACE (Green Bay Area Catholic Education) began the school year with students in the classroom and continues to do so at this time.

Desotell said the school system has not had an outbreak of COVID-19.

The system’s president, Kimberly Desotell, believes the increase in enrollment is because it offers in-person learning. Although the school does offer remote learning, she said 91 percent of its students are learning in-person.

“This is new to all of us... and the interpretation is very personal for all of us as well,” said Desotell. “It’s also the reason why we are offering families a choice. The choice to either attend school face -o-face or the choice to remain home for really a plethora of reasons, personal reasons.”

Since classes began this fall, Desotell said more than 80 students have enrolled at GRACE.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%
Fire officials say a man has died following a house fire in Appleton Saturday morning.
Man dies in early morning Appleton house fire
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports steep holiday drop in coronavirus cases, deaths, other metrics
Person shot and killed by Marinette County deputy after domestic incident
A homeless couple in Appleton has been battling Covid-19, and has no place to turn to for help.
Only on Action 2 News: Homeless and with Covid-19

Latest News

A homeless couple in Appleton has been battling Covid-19, and has no place to turn to for help.
Only on Action 2 News: Homeless and with Covid-19
One dead after Appleton house fire
Wisconsin corn growers expect to see record yields
Fire officials say a man has died following a house fire in Appleton Saturday morning.
Man dies in early morning Appleton house fire