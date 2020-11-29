Green Bay Area Catholic Education (GRACE) sees increase in enrollment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As some schools debate whether to allow kids in the classroom during the pandemic, one Catholic school system in Green Bay is seeing a boost in enrollment.

GRACE (Green Bay Area Catholic Education) began the school year with students in the classroom and continues to do so at this time.

Desotell said the school system has not had an outbreak of COVID-19.

The system’s president, Kimberly Desotell, believes the increase in enrollment is because it offers in-person learning. Although the school does offer remote learning, she said 91 percent of its students are learning in-person.

“This is new to all of us... and the interpretation is very personal for all of us as well,” said Desotell. “It’s also the reason why we are offering families a choice. The choice to either attend school face -o-face or the choice to remain home for really a plethora of reasons, personal reasons.”

Since classes began this fall, Desotell said more than 80 students have enrolled at GRACE.

