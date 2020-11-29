Advertisement

George Clooney says he has cut his own hair ‘for 25 years’

In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, George Clooney participates in the "Catch-22" panel during...
In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, George Clooney participates in the "Catch-22" panel during the Hulu presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. In a Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Clooney said he's been cutting his own hair for more than two decades with a Flowbee device.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Clooney is just like us, maybe. The star said he does his own haircuts with a device famously touted in infomercials.

In an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker said he’s been cutting his own hair for more than two decades.

“My hair is really like straw,” Clooney said of his thick, salt-and-pepper thatch. “So it’s easy to cut, can’t really make too many mistakes. So years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee.”

“You did not,” said skeptical interviewer Tracy Smith.

“The thing with the vacuum cleaner and clippers, yeah. I still have it,” Clooney replied. “My haircuts take, literally, two minutes. "

Flowbee sales surged when the coronavirus pandemic limited access to salon and barber shops in some areas, Fortune magazine reported in late March. But as Clooney told CBS News correspondent Smith, he’s been cutting his hair “for 25 years” and relies on the Flowbee.

The product’s Texas-based maker didn’t immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.

The device, first marketed in the late 1980s, has become entrenched in popular culture: It was spoofed in the movie “Wayne’s World” and served as a punchline in TV’s “Glee” and “The Nanny.”

Stan Rosenfield, Clooney’s longtime publicist, said Sunday he didn’t know if Clooney tends his own hair. Although the actor is famed for pranking his co-stars, Rosenfield said it seemed unlikely this was one of his practical jokes.

___

AP Business Writer Sarah Skidmore Sell contributed from Portland, Oregon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin health officials report first increase in seven day case average in more than a week
Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%
11/29/20 early morning crash closes intersection at Bellevue and Mason St.
Green Bay officer and another driver involved in crash
Police Lights Generic
One killed in Outagamie County crash, police seeking crash witnesses
A homeless couple in Appleton has been battling Covid-19, and has no place to turn to for help.
Only on Action 2 News: Homeless and with Covid-19

Latest News

The funeral of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the masterminds of Iran's nuclear program, was held...
Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 not a shocker: pandemic
Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, who spent years...
Las Vegas mourns former Zappos CEO killed in house fire
Trump picked up 45 votes in Dane County, Wisconsin, after the recount threw out 46 ballots for...
As Wisconsin county finishes recount, no evidence of voter fraud found