COOLER & BRISK INTO NEXT WEEK

After early sunshine today, clouds will increase this afternoon as a cold front pushes across the state. While most of Wisconsin will stay dry, lake effect snow is possible in far northcentral Wisconsin. Temperatures will be cooler today, and the wind remains brisk. Winds will be switching from the southwest to the northwest today and gusts may be as high as 25 mph.

The weather tonight for the Packers-Bears game will be dry and cold with brisk wind. The temperature at kickoff will be around 34°, but the wind chills throughout the game will feel more like the 20s.

Monday will be significantly colder, highs temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to the low 30s. The wind will be gusty, with gusts in eastern Wisconsin as high as 35 mph or more. Clouds will also stick around on Monday.

The rest of the week remains pretty quiet, the pattern across the United States favors dry and sunny weather in northeast Wisconsin.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: N 15-25 MPH

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Cooler and turning breezy. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a brisk wind. LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, much colder, and windy. Flakes possible lakeside and in the Northwoods. HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds... a mostly sunny afternoon. Milder, but still blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Temps continue running slightly above average. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. HIGH: 39

