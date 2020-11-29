COOLER & BRISK INTO NEXT WEEK

Brisk north winds continue tonight along with mostly cloudy skies. There may be spotty snow showers across FAR NORTHERN Wisconsin, but must of us remain dry. Lows will settle to around 20° north with mid 20s elsewhere. Winds should hold around 10-15 mph overnight, and could strengthen on Monday.

Given north winds gusting to 30 mph... 40 mph along the Lakeshore, Monday will be noticeably colder. High temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s with chills staying in the teens for much of the day. We’ll start the day mostly cloudy, but areas west of the Fox Valley should get into the some sunshine by the afternoon. Skies will continue to clear at night and into Tuesday.

Brisk winds also continue at night and lows will drop into the low-to-mid 20s. Look for mostly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon. It should be a little milder despite a blustery north wind around 10 mph. With clear skies and lighter winds Tuesday night, lows will be closer to 20°. The rest of next week is looking milder with several mostly sunny afternoons. The forecast will be dry into the weekend with highs running in the upper 30s and lower 40s. That’s several degrees above average for early December... as the normal highs are in the lower and middle 30s this time of year.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: N 15-25 MPH, GUSTS TO 40 MPH LAKESIDE

TUESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a brisk wind. LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, much colder, and windy. Flakes possible lakeside and in the Northwoods. HIGH: 31 (CHILLS in the TEENS) LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Early clouds EAST... a mostly sunny afternoon. Milder, but still blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Seasonably mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Temps continue running slightly above average. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. Continued mild. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 39

