Advertisement

Wisconsin corn growers expect to see record yields

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin corn growers are expected to see record yields this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service forecast an average of 184 bushels of corn per acre.

That’s six bushels, or about 3 percent, higher than the previous record set in 2016 and almost 11 percent higher than what farmers saw last year.

Joe Lauer, an agronomy professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, says farmers were grateful for more normal weather patterns this year after an extremely wet season in 2019.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin Public Radio.)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%
Fire officials say a man has died following a house fire in Appleton Saturday morning.
Man dies in early morning Appleton house fire
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports steep holiday drop in coronavirus cases, deaths, other metrics
Person shot and killed by Marinette County deputy after domestic incident
A homeless couple in Appleton has been battling Covid-19, and has no place to turn to for help.
Only on Action 2 News: Homeless and with Covid-19

Latest News

WBAY is your First Alert Station
Green Bay Area Catholic Education (GRACE) sees increase in enrollment
A homeless couple in Appleton has been battling Covid-19, and has no place to turn to for help.
Only on Action 2 News: Homeless and with Covid-19
One dead after Appleton house fire
Fire officials say a man has died following a house fire in Appleton Saturday morning.
Man dies in early morning Appleton house fire