Trubisky to start for Bears, Adams practices Friday for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Well, it’s official. Mitch Trubisky will start for the Bears at quarterback Sunday night against the Packers. Nick Foles? Hampered by a hip injury is doubtful to even be available as a backup. Trubisky? 1-4 in his career against Green Bay. Also noteworthy for Chicago? Akiem Hicks is questionable with a hamstring strain.

As for the Packers, Davante Adams and Corey Linsley practiced Friday. Both are questionable to play Sunday. As is WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who missed Friday’s workout with an Achilles injury that popped up in practice on Thanksgiving. Fellow WR Equanimeous St. Brown? Also questionable, with a knee injury. RB/RET Tyler Ervin and CB Kevin King are questionable as well. Every other Packer is good to go though, with no one doubtful or ruled out this week. That’s pretty good health at this point in a season.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard made his return from injured reserve last week. And Friday he told the media his sports hernia injury occurred on his 73-yard catch against the Saints. Lazard gutted through and finished that game, and returned to practice just a month later. He was back in game action just 8 weeks after surgery. Keep in mind, he sustained an injury that has cost other players entire seasons. “It tells you everything about Allen,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “How he goes about his business. Everything he does is 100 percent. He gives great effort in the training room, meeting rooms, and on practice field. And you see that on game days. He does a great job, a guy that definitely has earned everything he has gotten and we continue to trust him more and more and more.”

