State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Saturday’s coronavirus report shows numbers for cases, deaths and other key metrics are closer to where they have been in recent weeks after a one day low following the Thanksgiving holiday.

5,033 NEW CASES. 53.30% POSITIVITY RATE.

The state reported 5,033 new coronavirus cases after receiving 9,443 test results, which means 53.30% came back positive. That equals one out of every two results testing positive, and is one of the highest positivity rates the state has recorded since testing began earlier this year. Health experts want to see that number get below 5% to consider the virus is getting under control.

The 7-day average for new cases continues to drop, and decreased to 4,243 per day Saturday from 4,413 Friday. The average has been on a decline since November 19.

Fewer test results and fewer new cases are anticipated throughout the weekend due to multiple community testing sites being closed for the holiday weekend. That may result in a spike in numbers for days after the testing sites reopen and staffing returns to normal for completing test results and verifying COVID-19 deaths.

Out of Saturday’s new results, 4,410 people tested negative.

28 MORE DEATHS.

28 more deaths were added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll. That pulled the 7-day average down to 40. On Friday, that average dropped below 50 after more than a week of averages ranging from 52 to 55 per day.

In addition, the death rate decreased slightly again to 0.86% after two days at 0.87%. That percentage had risen from 0.84% Tuesday. A total of 3,285 people in Wisconsin have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Case and death numbers by county will be updated later in this article.

Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning: “I think sharing good news is important: Our numbers are starting to trend down, our hospitalizations are slightly trending down. Staff are coming back. We’re doing a little bit better. How our behavior this week translates into that continuing to do better will really matter.” (Watch his full interviews here.)

To date, 380,870 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Another 2.138 million in Wisconsin have tested negative.

167 NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 167 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Friday afternoon. This comes after a sharp drop reported Friday (57 new coronavirus patients) following three days above 200 patients per day. That 7-day hospitalization average decreased again Saturday from 169.0 to 164.0. Since February 5, the state says 16,882 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.

The number of active cases fell to 70,753 on Saturday. These are people who were diagnosed in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s down to 18.6%, a decrease from Friday’s report of 18.9%. There are now more than 306,000 people (306,770) who are considered recovered, or 80.6%.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,814 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals, including 406 in ICU. The number of COVID-19 patients increased by six Saturday after hitting 400 on Friday. Friday’s number was the lowest amount of COVID-19 patients in ICU since November 9, when there were 396. Changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds had 8 patients Saturday, a decrease from Thursday and Friday’s reports of nine. The field hospital is meant to help free up hospital beds by taking patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen.

#covid19 doesn't take a holiday or have a long weekend, as our daily snapshot of cases proves. As our schedules get busier during the holiday season, it's important to remember to continue to practice the safety guidelines to #StopTheSpread Learn how at https://t.co/VH6g3Ij8nF pic.twitter.com/aT4GISvvuf — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 28, 2020

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA also reports there are 193 ICU beds open in the state’s 134 hospitals, indicating 86.9% of the state’s intensive care beds are occupied. Overall, 16.43% of the state’s medically licensed beds are open.

The eight-county Fox Valley region is treating 118 COVID-19 patients, with 22 in the ICU. The region has 12 ICU beds open among the 13 hospitals, a decrease of two from Friday. WHA figures indicate 11.53% of ICU beds and 14.3% of all beds are open.

The seven-county Northeast region is treating 186 COVID-19 patients, including 45 in ICU. The region has 11 ICU beds open among 10 hospitals, or 8.8% of ICU beds, and 11.9% of the region’s hospital beds are open overall.

The need for supplies is unchanged- 24 hospitals reporting less than a week’s supply of gowns, 12 are still short on paper medical masks, 9 need goggles, and 7 are in need of N95 masks.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold.)*

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,030 cases (+17) (7 deaths)(+1)

Ashland – 656 cases (+18) (9 deaths)

Barron – 3,558 cases (+93) (41 deaths)

Bayfield - 670 cases (+27) (11 deaths)

Brown – 22,385 cases (+124) (137 deaths)(+4)

Buffalo – 785 cases (+11) (4 deaths)

Burnett – 763 cases (+18) (11 deaths)

Calumet – 4,025 cases (+35) (25 deaths)

Chippewa – 4,535 cases (+4) (50 deaths)

Clark – 2,122 cases (+19) (37 deaths)

Columbia – 3,415 cases (+60) (12 deaths)(+2)

Crawford – 1,192 cases (+27) (7 deaths)

Dane – 26,843 cases (+431) (80 deaths)

Dodge – 8,270 cases (+59) (71 deaths)

Door - 1,575 cases (+10) (11 deaths)

Douglas – 1,996 cases (+46) (1 death)

Dunn – 2,765 cases (+45) (12 deaths)

Eau Claire – 7,661 cases (+98) (57 deaths)

Florence - 311 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 8,199 cases (+45) (50 deaths)

Forest - 721 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

Grant – 3,415 cases (+38) (62 deaths)

Green – 1,655 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,173 cases (+12) (6 deaths)

Iowa - 1,273 cases (+17) (5 deaths)

Iron - 348 cases (+7) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 1,697 cases (+63) (4 deaths)

Jefferson – 5,260 cases (+118) (39 deaths)(+2)

Juneau - 1,887 cases (+13) (7 deaths)

Kenosha – 9,209 cases (+120) (142 deaths)

Kewaunee - 1,677 cases (+29) (16 deaths)

La Crosse – 7,906 cases (+93) (35 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,064 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Langlade - 1,510 cases (+5) (25 deaths)

Lincoln – 1,907 cases (+36) (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 4,790 cases (+62) (37 deaths)(+1)

Marathon – 9,604 cases (+118) (123 deaths)

Marinette - 2,915 cases (+35) (28 deaths)(+1)

Marquette – 1,019 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 556 cases (8 deaths)

Milwaukee – 67,015 (+980) (733 deaths) (+3)

Monroe - 2,528 cases (+67) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 3,109 cases (+52) (27 deaths)

Oneida - 2,262 cases (+64) (30 deaths)(+1)

Outagamie – 13,607 cases (+147) (123 deaths)(+1)

Ozaukee - 4,678 cases (+49) (36 deaths)

Pepin – 457 cases (2 deaths)

Pierce – 2,109 cases (+32) (17 deaths)

Polk – 2,097 cases (+55) (8 deaths)

Portage – 4,613 cases (+34) (36 deaths)

Price – 716 cases (+16) (4 deaths)

Racine – 13,838 cases (+69) (163 deaths)

Richland - 863 cases (+5) (13 deaths)

Rock – 9,281 cases (+289) (81 deaths) (+4)

Rusk - 852 cases (+22) (7 deaths)

Sauk – 3,489 cases (+71) (18 deaths)(+1)

Sawyer - 886 cases (+25) (7 deaths)

Shawano – 3,652 cases (+32) (47 deaths)

Sheboygan - 8,980 cases (+161) (54 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 4,241 cases (+70) (20 deaths)

Taylor - 1,167 cases (+10) (10 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,357 cases (+50) (15 deaths)

Vernon – 1,120 cases (+24) (9 deaths)

Vilas - 1,231 cases (+15) (13 deaths)

Walworth – 5,826 cases (+60) (48 deaths)

Washburn – 666 cases (+18) (2 deaths)

Washington – 8,710 cases (+103) (70 deaths)(+1)

Waukesha – 25,636 cases (+237) (195 deaths)(+3)

Waupaca – 3,640 cases (+71) (85 deaths)

Waushara – 1,729 cases (+5) (9 deaths)(+1)

Winnebago – 13,024 cases (+163) (107 deaths)(+1)

Wood – 4,149 cases (+57) (26 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 158 cases (+10) (1 death)

Baraga - 406 cases (State revised, decrease of 10) (15 deaths) (+3)

Chippewa - 360 cases (+27) (5 deaths)

Delta – 2,188 cases (+23) (48 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,621 cases (+36) (40 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic - 567 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Houghton – 1,255 cases (+14) (11 deaths)

Iron – 680 cases (+6) (29 deaths)

Keweenaw – 56 cases (1 death)

Luce – 117 cases

Mackinac - 206 cases

Marquette - 2,507 cases (29 deaths)

Menominee - 1,158 cases (16 deaths)

Ontonagon – 249 cases (12 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 161 cases (1 death)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

