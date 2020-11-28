Person shot and killed by Marinette County deputy after domestic incident

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marinette County deputy responding to a domestic incident in Amberg shot and killed a person Friday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting, says the person was sitting in the vehicle when the deputy arrived at about 11 A.M. and drove off. The deputy followed, and a short time later the person stopped and got out of the car with a firearm. That’s when they were shot by the deputy.

The DOJ says officers began life-saving efforts and the person was transported to a hospital, but they died of their injuries.

Investigators aren’t revealing anything about the person, including gender, age or hometown.

No one else was hurt, including law enforcement officers.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office put the deputy on admnistrative leave in accordance with its policy. The Department of Justice is tasked by state law with investigating officer-involved shootings.

The DOJ says it’s receiving assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Marinette County Medical Examiner, as well as other agencies that assisted at the scene. The DOJ says all of the involved law enforcement is cooperating with the investigation.

When the investigation is completed, the DOJ will turn over its findings to the Marinette County district attorney to decide if criminal charges are warranted.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.