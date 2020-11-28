Advertisement

Oshkosh begins a Celebration of Lights

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Celebration of Lights kicked off its 19th season in Oshkosh Friday.

Celebration of Lights features more than a mile of holiday lights, hundreds of light-adorned trees, sculptured scenes and animated displays in Menominee Park along the shores of Lake Winnebago.

The experience runs every night from 5:30 to 9 o’clock through January 2.

Because of the pandemic, admission will be contact-less through a card and everyone can experience the display from their car.

