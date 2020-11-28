New Winter Jubilee Light Show debuts at Lambeau Field and Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The magic of the holiday season once again comes to life at Lambeau Field.

The Winter Jubilee Light Show, a tradition since 2017, debuted a new projection and laser show with fireworks on the west facade of the stadium Friday night. This year’s display has a “Polar Express” feel to it.

The show is displayed on the west side of the stadium every half hour from 6 to 9 P.M. on select nights through December 30 (click here for the complete schedule). The Packers recommend watching from Titletown Plaza across Ridge Road or from parking lots 5 or 6 at Lambeau Field.

The light show’s premiere was the climax of Titletown’s Winter Jubilee Warm-up to kick off the holiday season. Starting at 10 A.M., there was ice skating, an arts and crafts kit that kids could pick up, along with holiday decor throughout the grounds and a mailbox where letters can be mailed to Santa.

Like many events, several activities had to be adjusted this year because of COVID-19, like a mask requirement and hand sanitizers throughout the entertainment district.

