Advertisement

New Winter Jubilee Light Show debuts at Lambeau Field and Titletown

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The magic of the holiday season once again comes to life at Lambeau Field.

The Winter Jubilee Light Show, a tradition since 2017, debuted a new projection and laser show with fireworks on the west facade of the stadium Friday night. This year’s display has a “Polar Express” feel to it.

The show is displayed on the west side of the stadium every half hour from 6 to 9 P.M. on select nights through December 30 (click here for the complete schedule). The Packers recommend watching from Titletown Plaza across Ridge Road or from parking lots 5 or 6 at Lambeau Field.

The light show’s premiere was the climax of Titletown’s Winter Jubilee Warm-up to kick off the holiday season. Starting at 10 A.M., there was ice skating, an arts and crafts kit that kids could pick up, along with holiday decor throughout the grounds and a mailbox where letters can be mailed to Santa.

Like many events, several activities had to be adjusted this year because of COVID-19, like a mask requirement and hand sanitizers throughout the entertainment district.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports steep holiday drop in coronavirus cases, deaths, other metrics
Person shot and killed by Marinette County deputy after domestic incident
Kevin Burkel of Green Bay donated dozens of turkeys and hams to St. Willebrords Roman Catholic...
Despite financial losses amid the pandemic, Green Bay bar owner gives back on Thanksgiving
Couple finds 66 bottles of whisky in their home while doing renovations.
Couple finds walls of whisky in new home
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths down slightly

Latest News

Oshkosh Celebration of Lights at Menominee Park
Celebration of Lights in Oshkosh
Ice skating in the Titletown district
Titletown Winter Jubilee Warm-up
Knights of Columbus Christmas tree lot in De Pere
Knights of Columbus continues tree lot tradition
Celebration of Lights at Menominee Park in Oshkosh runs through January 2
Oshkosh begins a Celebration of Lights