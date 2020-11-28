MORE CLOUDS SUNDAY... TURNING BREEZY

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight, but lows should be a little milder than on Saturday morning thanks to a brisk southwest wind. Temperatures should bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Look for mostly sunny skies Sunday morning with increasing clouds for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

That northwest breeze will usher in some colder weather with highs staying in the lower half of the 40s. The Packers-Bears game will be cool and breezy with a kickoff temperature of 35° and wind chills in the mid 20s. Skies will turn cloudy by the evening. A few snow showers are possible across far northern Wisconsin, but most of us won’t see anything.

Northerly winds strengthen into Monday and could be sustained around 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Higher speeds expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline with gusts of 40-50 mph. If you’ve done any holiday decorating this weekend... make sure things are secure. Highs on Monday will only be in the lower 30s with wind chills in the teens. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday with more sunshine WEST. Mostly sunny conditions are expected area-wide Tuesday with highs rebounding back into the mid 30s. The rest of next week will be pretty quiet with highs in the upper half of the 30s. Dry weather continues and most afternoons will feature a fair amount of sunshine.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: N 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cold and quiet with a brisk wind. LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Cooler and turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, much colder, and windy. Flakes possible lakeside and in the Northwoods. HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds... a mostly sunny afternoon. Milder, but still blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Temps continue running slightly above average. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.