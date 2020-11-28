Man dies in early morning Appleton house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say a man has died following a house fire in Appleton early Saturday morning.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 1500 block of N. Clark Street just after 5:30 a.m. for a report of a home on fire.

When they arrived, crews found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say they were able to bring the fire under control within half an hour.

While battling the flames, officials say they found the lone male resident of the house had died in the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and is being investigated.

The home is considered a complete loss due to what officials say is extensive damage.

