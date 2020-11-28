Advertisement

Knights of Columbus marks 52 years of Christmas tree sales

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Knights of Columbus are running a Christmas tree lot in De Pere for the 52nd year.

Each year the local council sells trees to raise money to distribute throughout the community. In the past year, the De Pere Knights of Columbus donated more than $11,000 in tree sale profits to help families in need.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the need is greater this year.

”There is a shortage of Christmas trees right now, so the total we had was a little big less than last year, but we’re very hopeful that the amount of trees that we sold will make a nice profit to donate to charity,” John Mueller of the Abbot Pennings Council Christmas Tree Committee said.

The sale started Friday. You can buy a tree from the group in the parking lot of Associated Bank at 8th St. and Maine Ave. There’s even delivery available for those living in the De Pere area.

