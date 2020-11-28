Hibner, Phoenix power past Drake late to win season opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Green Bay Athletics) - Caitlyn Hibner led Green Bay past Drake, 69-61, on Saturday afternoon with 22 points and 12 rebounds, notching the fifth double-double of her career. Fellow senior Lyndsey Robson and true freshman Jasmine Kondrakiewicz joined Hibner in double figures on the afternoon, chipping in 12 and 15 points, respectively.

Drake came into the game with a 1-0 record after defeating Creighton on opening night, 75-62. The Bulldogs struggled offensively against the Phoenix defense, shooting just 22-64 (34.4%) from the field and 6-38 (15.8%) from long range.

The game saw a total of 10 lead changes, with both teams headed to the fourth quarter separated by only one point as Drake led 51-50.

Green Bay began taking control early in the final frame after an old-fashioned three-point play from Hibner put the Phoenix in front 53-51.

GB’s senior trio of Hibner, Robson and Meghan Pingel jumpstarted the Phoenix run in the fourth after scoring nine-straight Green Bay points.

The GB lead reached double digits after hook shot in the paint from Kondrakiewicz led to a 67-56 advantage for the green and white.

A three-pointer from Drake’s Kierra Collier brought the Bulldogs within single digits with 23 seconds left, but the Phoenix would go on to secure a 69-61 victory to open its season.

Green Bay won three of the four quarters in the matchup, including a nine-point edge in the fourth at 19-10.

A total of six members of the Phoenix saw the floor for the first the first time in their careers Saturday afternoon, as Kondrakiewicz, Cassie Schiltz, Brooklyn Blackburn, Ellie Foster, Kendall Renard and Julia Hartwig saw minutes.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.