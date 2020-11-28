Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M COVID-19 state stimulus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Michigan legislature to pass a $100 million COVID-19 state stimulus.

In a letter to lawmakers, the governor says the relief package should provide direct financial support to families and small businesses.

Whitmer is asking the legislature to make this a priority in their remaining sessions this year.

Both the State House and Senate resume session on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

In the letter, the governor also asked them to pass legislation that would require masks in public.

Face coverings are already required in many places under the state health department’s epidemic orders.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.