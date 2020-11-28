Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M COVID-19 state stimulus

The governor says the relief package should provide direct financial support to families and small businesses.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
By Nick Friend
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Michigan legislature to pass a $100 million COVID-19 state stimulus.

In a letter to lawmakers, the governor says the relief package should provide direct financial support to families and small businesses.

Whitmer is asking the legislature to make this a priority in their remaining sessions this year.

Both the State House and Senate resume session on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

In the letter, the governor also asked them to pass legislation that would require masks in public.

Face coverings are already required in many places under the state health department’s epidemic orders.

