Detroit Lions fire coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia smiles during practice at the Detroit Lions training...
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia smiles during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP) (WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
(AP) - The Detroit Lions have fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, ending the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England. The Lions made the moves Saturday that were surprising to no one.

Detroit lost consecutive games for the third time this season, collapsing in a 41-25 loss to Houston at home on Thursday after getting shut out for the first time in 11 years in its previous game at Carolina. The setbacks dropped Patricia to 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons and Quinn’s mark fell 12 games under .500 over five seasons.

