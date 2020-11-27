BRISK WEEKEND WIND, SUN & CLOUDS

Today will be mostly sunny and milder with a breezy southwest wind at times. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs in the middle and upper 40s, plus a few spots around 50. Southwest wind gusts may be as high as 23 mph today. Despite the breeze it should be a great day to get out and support local businesses for Small Business Saturday.

Sunday will still be fairly quiet, but perhaps a little bit more breezy. As the wind turns to the northwest on Sunday, scattered flurries are possible across the far north. The northerly wind will also bring slightly cooler temperatures. Sunday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The Packers-Bears game will be cool an windy with a kickoff temperatures of 35°.

Early in the week the next weathermaker will bring gusty wind Monday, plus some significantly cooler high temperatures. Highs on Monday will only be in the lower 30s with wind chills in the teens. Northerly wind gusts will be as high as 40 mph, especially along the Lakeshore and Door County.

The rest of the week will be pretty quiet with highs in the 30s and mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, and a milder afternoon. Breezy at times. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cold and quiet. LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Cooler and turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, much colder and windy. Flakes possible lakeside and in the Northwoods. HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Still blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Temps slightly above average. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.