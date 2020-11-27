Advertisement

“Miracle” cat that survived being shot now recovering in foster home

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News first reported last week about the “miracle” cat that survived being shot in the face. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) placed the cat with a foster home as he continues to heal.

“He’s a miracle guy, he really is,” said OAHS Executive Director Joni Geiger.

A miracle Bernard, also called Bernie, survived after being brought to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society with a traumatic injury.

“He was so severely injured and he had a lot of dried blood on him that we simply couldn’t tell what was going on with him,” said Geiger.

Geiger says they rushed him to the Animal Referral Center, where it was determined Bernie had been shot in the head.

The bullet went from his forehead near his eye down through his mouth and damaged his jaw before lodging in his shoulder.

“It was pretty shocking simply, not only because who would do that, and then he’s just such an incredibly nice cat,” said Geiger. “He hasn’t met a person he does not like, he’s very friendly, he’s very outgoing, they say he likes making biscuits all the time.”

That niceness has been particularly helpful to the experienced foster home now in charge of Bernie’s care.

“He’s such a good cat it makes my job a lot easier,” said Bernie’s foster mom, who preferred to not share her name.

That daily job includes giving food and medicine to Bernie through a feeding tube, changing his bandages, and keeping everything clean.

“Everything looks really good, and you can see the appliance that’s holding his jaw together as it heals,” said the foster mom. “So he’s doing super good.”

Geiger says he is experiencing some nasal discharge and stomach issues, but overall is doing extraordinarily well, thanks to all the support they received for his care.

“We were absolutely dumbfounded by the support that we got,” said Geiger. “You know, it was just pretty amazing because it’s tough times for everybody.”

But the more Geiger thinks about it, the more it makes sense to her.

“You know, it’s crazy times and having something wonderful and miraculously happen I think made everyone feel really, really good,” said Geiger. “So thank you to everyone who supported his surgery and his continued care.”

Geiger says anyone with information on who hurt Bernie can contact the humane society or either the Omro Police Department or the Winnebago County Sheriff.

“We’ll keep people posted about Bernie and how he’s doing. He’s got some recovery time ahead of him, but once he becomes available for adoption we’ll put him up obviously,” said Geiger. “He’s going to be an incredible family member for somebody.”

If you have any information on this case, call (920) 424-2128 or email info@oahs.org. You can remain anonymous.

Enough was donated that Bernie’s surgery was covered, but if you’d like to help animals at OAHS in need of urgent or specialized care, donations can be made to the OAHS “Cuddle’s Fund” HERE.

