DECREASING CLOUDS TODAY

“Black Friday” will start off with cloudy skies, but look for a gradual clearing today. As more sunshine emerges, temperatures will rise to near 40 degrees this afternoon. However, if you’re heading out to shop, or perhaps get a post-Thanksgiving jog in, dress warmly. Wind chills will be in the 20s for most of the day due to a brisk west wind.

The weekend looks rather quiet. Skies will be mainly sunny, with skies clouding over Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s, which is a little milder than normal for late November.

Our next weathermaker will give us lots of wind and much colder weather early next week. A strong storm system to our east will give Wisconsin a blustery north wind on Monday. Winds could gust over 40 mph, especially towards the lakeshore. Look for cold highs in the lower 30s on Monday, with wind chills only in the teens.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cold, but quiet. LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. A milder afternoon. Brisk winds. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Cooler and turning breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, much colder and windy. Flakes possible lakeside and in the Northwoods. HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Still blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool. HIGH: 37

