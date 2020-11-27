Crivitz church meal continues thanks to grant
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - One local church held a community Thanksgiving meal for free again this year thanks to a grant.
Northwood’s Apostolic Church of Crivitz held its 5th annual community Thanksgiving dinner. The church received a $500 grant, giving them the ability to offer it for free.
This year’s dinner did come with changes due to the pandemic. The meal was pick-up only at the American Legion.
The grant was made available through contributions from local donors to endowments managed by the M&M Area Community Foundation.
