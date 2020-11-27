Advertisement

Crivitz church meal continues thanks to grant

Meals prepared for distribution by Northwood's Apostolic Church of Crivitz
Meals prepared for distribution by Northwood's Apostolic Church of Crivitz
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - One local church held a community Thanksgiving meal for free again this year thanks to a grant.

Northwood’s Apostolic Church of Crivitz held its 5th annual community Thanksgiving dinner. The church received a $500 grant, giving them the ability to offer it for free.

This year’s dinner did come with changes due to the pandemic. The meal was pick-up only at the American Legion.

The grant was made available through contributions from local donors to endowments managed by the M&M Area Community Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports steep holiday drop in coronavirus cases, deaths, other metrics
Person shot and killed by Marinette County deputy after domestic incident
Kevin Burkel of Green Bay donated dozens of turkeys and hams to St. Willebrords Roman Catholic...
Despite financial losses amid the pandemic, Green Bay bar owner gives back on Thanksgiving
Couple finds 66 bottles of whisky in their home while doing renovations.
Couple finds walls of whisky in new home
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths down slightly

Latest News

Oshkosh Celebration of Lights at Menominee Park
Celebration of Lights in Oshkosh
Candy canes snake around the walls of Lambeau Field in the original 2017 Winter Jubilee Light...
New Winter Jubilee Light Show debuts at Lambeau Field and Titletown
Ice skating in the Titletown district
Titletown Winter Jubilee Warm-up
Knights of Columbus Christmas tree lot in De Pere
Knights of Columbus continues tree lot tradition
Celebration of Lights at Menominee Park in Oshkosh runs through January 2
Oshkosh begins a Celebration of Lights