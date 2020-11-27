Advertisement

COVID-19 claims almost 300 nursing home residents in 4 weeks

The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nearly 300 nursing home residents in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 in the most recent month reported to the federal government.

The Journal Sentinel reports that’s more than 10 times the previous month.

Nursing homes in Wisconsin reported that 294 residents had died of the disease caused by the coronavirus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In the previous month, the deaths of 28 residents were reported.

The number of nursing home residents who have reportedly caught the virus has also shot up. In the latest four-week period, Wisconsin nursing homes reported 2,130 residents with newly confirmed cases, data show.

That’s up from about 387 new cases in the four-week period from Sept. 14 to Oct. 11.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports steep holiday drop in coronavirus cases, deaths, other metrics
Person shot and killed by Marinette County deputy after domestic incident
Kevin Burkel of Green Bay donated dozens of turkeys and hams to St. Willebrords Roman Catholic...
Despite financial losses amid the pandemic, Green Bay bar owner gives back on Thanksgiving
Couple finds 66 bottles of whisky in their home while doing renovations.
Couple finds walls of whisky in new home
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths down slightly

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Emergency meeting called on COVID-19 vaccine
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports steep holiday drop in coronavirus cases, deaths, other metrics
In this Nov. 12, 2020, photo, University of Vermont students walk through a tent leading to a...
US colleges mull new virus protocols for students’ return