Aaron Rodgers, Teddy Bears, and MVS

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two starters pop up on the injury report for the Packers on Thursday, both with Achilles issues. Cornerback Kevin King re-aggravated the injury he suffered last week; and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling appeared to tweak his early in practice.

Valdes-Scantling currently leads the NFL, averaging over 20 yards per catch; so his deep threat would be missed Sunday night against the Bears if he can’t play. But Aaron Rodgers deep ball would still be a weapon. Pro Football Focus ranks Rodgers number one in the NFL with 25 completions on throws over 20 yards. After a few seasons of seeing his yards per throw average drop, Rodgers is back dropping deep dimes to receivers.

“I’ve felt good about a lot of those throws this year,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “A lot of it has been some of the work I did in the offseason, some of the things I’ve picked up in training camp watching some of that old film, and then just tying it all together and being definitely more accurate.”

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur admitted Thursday how fortunate and grateful he is to have a future hall of fame QB throwing deep. So our the other position coaches.

“(Tight Ends Coach) Justin Outten always jokes around about how he is going to take Aaron to the carnival and win a bunch of teddy bears for his kids,” LaFleur said. “We call them teddy bear throws, and he’s put a lot of those out there this year. He’s done it throughout the course of his career. It’s just a credit to our players being able to make those plays come to life.”

The Bears quarterback situation is becoming clearer in advance of Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field. Nick Foles did not practice again Thursday due to a hip pointer. Mitchell Trubisky was a full participant again despite a shoulder injury he suffered a few weeks ago. So it looks like it will be Trubisky starting Sunday night; he is 1-4 in his career against the Packers.

Below is Thursday’s Injury Report:

Packers Bears Thursday Injury Report (WBAY)

