A quiet Black Friday in Appleton as most stores avoid large crowds

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials warned people to avoid large crowds, and this year’s Black Friday looked slimmer than previous ones.

Yet, retail groups are expecting holiday sales in 2020 to beat last year’s numbers.

“It was pretty good. It wasn’t too busy. The lines weren’t long, still some pretty good deals,” Cassy Mullen said standing in the parking lot of the Kohl’s along W Northland Ave in Appleton.

“We went later this year, and not as many people to shop for, so less crazy,” her daughter Lindsey said.

Most big box stores took several precautions to protect shoppers and avoid the spread of Covid-19, which included some starting their Black Friday sales earlier.

“I think, it’s all right since everybody’s wearing face masks and taking precautions, and just you know, following the rules of the store,” Nueting Lor, who was shopping in Appleton’s Best Buy, said.

Most stores also closed on Thanksgiving Day and opened later on Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation expected more people to shop online during the holidays rather than visit stores, yet that did not stop people in the Fox Valley from shopping at retail locations.

“I prefer online now since the pandemic came. But I just don’t want to stay home. I just want to come out and take a little breather for a bit,” Cheenou Ly said after leaving the Best Buy.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales for November and December are expected to increase 5.2 percent compared to last year.

NRF explained the reason for the boost is a strong stock market, rising home values, and stimulus checks that people saved.

Most of the shoppers Action 2 News spoke to said they just wanted to get outside the house.

