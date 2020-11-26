Advertisement

THANKSGIVING: SECOND HELPINGS OF CLOUDY, DAMP WEATHER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST
Happy Thanksgiving! It’s another day with widespread low clouds across northeast Wisconsin. Some fog, mist or drizzle is possible through the midday. With the lack of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb into the lower half of the 40s.

The back edge of this stubborn cloud deck will slowly push in our direction, as a cold front brings some drier air. Look for broken clouds tonight, with more widespread clearing and the return of sunshine tomorrow.

There’s no major weathermakers heading our way through the weekend. However, a merging of the steering winds will help form a strong storm in the eastern United States early next week. This will draw in a blast of much colder air on a blustery north wind. Below normal temperatures are likely, with perhaps some flakes flying along the lakeshore and in the Northwoods.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: W 5-15 MPH

THANKSGIVING: Morning mist, drizzle and fog. Plenty of clouds, with some peeks of sun SOUTH. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. A bit cooler. LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Cloudy, much colder and windy. Flakes possible lakeside and in the Northwoods. HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flakes possible lakeside and in the Northwoods. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. HIGH: 38

