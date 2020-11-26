Advertisement

SOME SUN TO ROUND OUT THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST
Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with chilly 20s for lows. After a little bit of morning clouds, plenty of afternoon sun should return Friday. High temperatures should top out right around 40. Saturday will be sunny, breezy and milder with many spots warming into the mid and upper 40s. A cold front ends the party Sunday bringing blustery northwest winds and cooling temperatures. By early next week highs will only be in the 30s! Also expect plenty of wind Monday and Tuesday as a large LOW pressure system spins around just to our east. That system MIGHT also bring some light snow showers into Eastern Wisconsin from time-to-time.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 10-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. A bit cooler. LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Breezy with a milder afternoon. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Cloudy, much colder and windy. Flakes possible lakeside and in the Northwoods. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Flakes possible lakeside and in the Northwoods. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 40

