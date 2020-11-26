Robot helps senior-living residents communicate with families

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - In order to help some families stay connected for the holiday, a retirement home in Kaukauna is getting

St. Paul Elder Services introduced the tele-presence robotics pilot project. The residents call him Rolly the Robot.

Its goal is to break up some of the feelings of social isolation by bringing families to residents over a Zoom meeting with the help of the robot, which has a video monitor for video conferencing.

St. Paul Elder Services is only the second nursing home in the country to receive a grant for this technology.

“Over these past several months it’s really been a need to get those families in and keep them connected using iPads, but now having Rolly is just another way to get families connected. We’re really seeing that need to get families involved again,” resident care coordinator McKenzie Krohn said.

The facility is also using Rolly (so-named because it “rolls”) to help with creative activities that can help people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

We’re told Rolly has mapped out the facility so it can get around to residents on its own, but it always has an escort in case of any obstacles.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.