Advertisement

Robot helps senior-living residents communicate with families

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - In order to help some families stay connected for the holiday, a retirement home in Kaukauna is getting

St. Paul Elder Services introduced the tele-presence robotics pilot project. The residents call him Rolly the Robot.

Its goal is to break up some of the feelings of social isolation by bringing families to residents over a Zoom meeting with the help of the robot, which has a video monitor for video conferencing.

St. Paul Elder Services is only the second nursing home in the country to receive a grant for this technology.

“Over these past several months it’s really been a need to get those families in and keep them connected using iPads, but now having Rolly is just another way to get families connected. We’re really seeing that need to get families involved again,” resident care coordinator McKenzie Krohn said.

The facility is also using Rolly (so-named because it “rolls”) to help with creative activities that can help people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

We’re told Rolly has mapped out the facility so it can get around to residents on its own, but it always has an escort in case of any obstacles.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports steep holiday drop in coronavirus cases, deaths, other metrics
Person shot and killed by Marinette County deputy after domestic incident
Kevin Burkel of Green Bay donated dozens of turkeys and hams to St. Willebrords Roman Catholic...
Despite financial losses amid the pandemic, Green Bay bar owner gives back on Thanksgiving
Couple finds 66 bottles of whisky in their home while doing renovations.
Couple finds walls of whisky in new home
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths down slightly

Latest News

One dead after Appleton house fire
Wisconsin corn growers expect to see record yields
Fire officials say a man has died following a house fire in Appleton Saturday morning.
Man dies in early morning Appleton house fire
Coronavirus generic
State reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday, positivity rate passes 50%
Today will be the warmest day of the week.
BRISK WEEKEND WIND, SUN & CLOUDS