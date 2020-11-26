Holiday travelers feel safe despite health warnings

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fewer people are traveling this Thanksgiving holiday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but not everyone is opting to stay home despite please from area health officials. Despite a trend of record new daily cases in Wisconsin this month, holiday travelers have their reasons for hitting the road or the skies.

The week of Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. While demand is down at Appleton International Airport because of the ongoing pandemic, this week saw an average of 600 to 700 passengers pass through each day.

.“This year Thanksgiving travel is much different than years past. We’re going to see about 50 percent less travel as compared to 2019. However, we are very busy as compared to the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving,” Airport Director Abe Weber said.

Among those flying in was Helen Duncan. “I’m just going to see my grandkids,” Duncan told us. “I miss them.”

She says the decision to leave her home in New York wasn’t easy.

“Before I got the ticket I was like, ‘Should I get the ticket? Should I not get the ticket?’ and I said, go ahead and get the ticket. I think it’s safe traveling.”

Dr. John Strait is a health care worker. “So, I get the day off, and I’m super excited about it, so I’m traveling to New York to meet my mom.”

Straight’s been so busy, he was boarding the plane in his scrubs.

“I work in an emergency room, and it’s so much more dangerous than any other place I could possibly be. I’m not worried about it,” he said.

Others are hitting the highway, although AAA predicts overall travel will be down 10 percent this weekend, which is the largest single-year decline since the Great Recession of 2008.

“I think there is a lot of pent up demand to get out visiting friends, visiting relatives, family members that you haven’t see in a long time around the holidays. We have shown that it’s very safe to travel thru the airport. It’s very safe to travel on an airplane,” Weber said.

Airport officials tell me they expect to see a similar uptick in demand, starting with Christmas and continuing throughout the winter months as people seek an escape from the cold.

