Father Carr’s Place 2B serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Father Carr’s Place 2B volunteers had a lot of prep work to do for Thanksgiving in Oshkosh this year - readying hundreds of pre-ordered, free holiday meals.

Handing them out drive-through style as opposed to the organizations usual, sit down affair.

“We didn’t expect the numbers that we’re getting. Right now we’re over 700 meals that will be going through our drive through today,” said Executive Director John Nieman.

Nieman says many community partners donated food which included turkey, mashed potatoes, and green beans among other treats. Volunteers cooked, prepped, and served the to-go meals to area families.

“It’s been overwhelming, it’s been a blessing to see how giving people are especially during COVID when people have lost their jobs, when they’re trying to make do with what they have,” said Nieman.

Volunteers were kept to a minimum to promote social distancing and grouped together by families as much as possible.

“The main line is actually my whole family so that kind of kept this a lot easier, that we weren’t co mingling with strangers and having all the extra volunteers,” said Mary Gabriel, a volunteer.

For many, serving is a way to do some good and spread a little holiday cheer.

“Even with the masks, even through the window, that they still feel that they’re connected to people,” said Gabriel. “That’s our biggest thing here, is still making those personal connections and knowing that everyone is loved.”

Others also enjoy supporting Father Carr’s which assists those in need with shelter, food, and medical care.

“Father Carr’s place does a heck of a lot, he has such a legacy for this community so pretty cool, pretty cool,” said Dan Burdick, who’s volunteered with the nonprofit for 45 years.

Nieman feels blessed by the support for the drive-thru twist on a decades-long tradition, and hopes people know Father Carr’s will always be there for the community.

“Oshkosh has a big heart and that no matter what your circumstances we’re all going to work together to make sure everyone has what they need,” said Nieman. “Not just for the holidays but all year round.”

Learn more about Father Carr’s at its website or Facebook page.

