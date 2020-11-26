Driver dies crashing into back of fire truck on I-41

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton woman was killed after crashing into the back of a fire truck on Interstate 41 in Brown County Wednesday night.

Authorities say the Lawrence Fire Department and Hobart police were dealing with a previous crash in the southbound ones of I-41 when an SUV rear-ended a fire truck shortly before 10:30.

The 29-year-old woman driving the SUV was killed.

No one else on the scene was hurt, including a firefighter who was in the fire truck.

Investigators are looking into what caused the victim to crash into the truck.

The crash scene was cleared by 4 A.M. Thursday.

