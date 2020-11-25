GRAY SKIES, AREAS OF FOG, AND SPOTTY SHOWERS

With light wind overnight areas of fog were able to develop. Travelers should use caution through late this morning, remember to turn on the cars headlights and add extra following distance. Meanwhile skies will be cloudy and gray, with spotty showers pushing into the southern half of the area this afternoon. Showers will linger through the evening, then, clouds remain overnight.

Thanksgiving Day will begin mostly cloudy, but later in the day clouds will thin. Temperatures will be mild for late November, rising to the middle 40s. Black Friday follows with mostly sunny skies and a cooler high of 41. Much of the weekend looks dry. But winds will increase Sunday, so it looks like a blustery evening game for the Packers and Bears at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is at 7:20 pm.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers, especially lakeside. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Spotty lingering showers. Cloudy. LOW: 35

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy and cool. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and dry. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder with a harsh wind. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 33

