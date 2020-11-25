Astro Extra: China launches rocket to collect moon rocks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Early Tuesday morning, China launched a rocket towards the moon in a mission to become the third country to ever collect moon rocks and return them to Earth.

The country also hopes to be the first to do so since the Soviet Union did it 44 years ago.

NASA pulled off the mission a few times between 1969 and 1972.

This is an unmanned mission for China, with four vehicles involved.

You can learn more about the mission in the video above.

