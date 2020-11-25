Adjustments being made for Neenah-Menasha Santa float

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Many events have been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one long-time Neenah-Menasha tradition will continue this year.

The upcoming annual Santa float is almost ready, and some changes are being made to keep people safe as they line the streets to see the fire department’s Santa Float.

“Our department as well as all of our firefighters here are encouraging people to visualize the Santa Float from their own yard, their own household. Try not to gather in large groups. We want to limit that with the COVID spread and everything that’s happening locally in our community,” said Brad Auxier, a Neenah-Menasha firefighter.

The history of the float goes back decades, and each year, it spends two weeks touring both cities, and is on a different route each night.

“It’s important for us to bring this into the community to have a sense of normalcy, not only do we think it’s important for the cities of Neenah and the cities of Menasha, but it’s important to our own firefighters to have this tradition continue,” said Neenah-Menasha Fire Inspector Greg Wroblewski.

For many kids, it’s also a chance to see Santa up close, which is important because this year, opportunities for that type of contact will be limited.

“We have a charitable here with the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue and our charitable foundation does a lot of great local events and brings then to the local community and this is just one of those examples,” said Auxier.

The float goes out for the first time next Monday.

Fire officials say there is also a real time tracker on its Facebook page so you can find out exactly where it is at anytime.

