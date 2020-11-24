WET WEATHER INTO THE EVENING

Any lingering snow, mix or rain...Becomes ALL rain before diminishing overnight. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise, so hopefully roads will not become too slippery. With that said, the FAR NORTH could also see a touch of freezing drizzle tonight.

Wednesday brings another cloudy day. There could be some mainly afternoon rain showers - Odds favor areas south. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day expect a cloudy start, then some later day sun. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Friday, Saturday and Sunday all look dry at this time. Sunday looks breezy for the Packers Game.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Any evening snow or mix becomes all rain before ending. An icy drizzle possible NORTH. LOW: 36, steady temps

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers, especially lakeside. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy and cool. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and dry. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder with a harsh wind. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 32

