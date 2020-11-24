Advertisement

WET WEATHER INTO THE EVENING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Any lingering snow, mix or rain...Becomes ALL rain before diminishing overnight. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise, so hopefully roads will not become too slippery. With that said, the FAR NORTH could also see a touch of freezing drizzle tonight.

Wednesday brings another cloudy day. There could be some mainly afternoon rain showers - Odds favor areas south. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day expect a cloudy start, then some later day sun. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Friday, Saturday and Sunday all look dry at this time. Sunday looks breezy for the Packers Game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Any evening snow or mix becomes all rain before ending. An icy drizzle possible NORTH. LOW: 36, steady temps

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers, especially lakeside. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy and cool. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and dry. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder with a harsh wind. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Joshua Lueptow
Body of missing hunter found in Manitowoc River
Hunter dies in shooting accident on Washington Island
Mayfair incident
Police release details on Wisconsin mall shooting arrests

Latest News

First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory still in effect for western portion of the viewing area
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory still in effect for western portion of the viewing area
First Alert Weather meteorologists
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... A MESSY MIX MAY CAUSE TRAVEL ISSUES
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wintry mix
First Alert Weather meteorologists
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... A MESSY MIX MAY CAUSE TRAVEL ISSUES